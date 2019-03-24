Manchester United open talks over £70m transfer of dream Alexis Sanchez replacement

Manchester United have reportedly initiated contact with the camp of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho over a summer transfer.

The England international’s remarkable rise in his time in the Bundesliga has been a joy to watch and has been one of the stories of the season.

Let go by Manchester City at a young age, Sancho has shown what he can do after getting first-team opportunities with Dortmund, and a big move could now be in store for him.

United have been strongly linked with him more and more in recent weeks, and the latest is that they’ve now made contact with the player’s camp, according to the Sun.

The report suggests £70million might be enough to persuade BVB to let Sancho go, though Paris Saint-Germain are also linked with him.

The 18-year-old could be a fine signing for what the Red Devils need right now, with Alexis Sanchez struggling badly during his time at Old Trafford.

The Daily Star recently claimed Sanchez is one of the players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sell this summer, and Sancho makes sense as a replacement.

Younger, quicker, and more confident than Sanchez at the moment, the former City teenager could end up being a perfect long-term signing for the club.