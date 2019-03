Jason Cowley could well be in with a shout of the next Puskas Award after this stunning solo effort for Bromsgrove against Corby.

Just watch the goal video below as Cowley takes an unbelievable first touch by flicking the ball over his head from behind him.

It then drops perfectly for him to direct the ball home with his right foot with a volley into the corner.

He may not have meant it and he might not manage it ever again, but this is as good a goal as you’ll see anywhere this season!