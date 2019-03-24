Manchester United scout in-form star ahead of potential bargain transfer

Manchester United have reportedly had scouts keep an eye on Norwich defender Ben Godfrey ahead of a potential £10million transfer.

The 21-year-old has shone in the Championship this season, having become a first-team regular for the Canaries since the turn of the year.

And it seems the youngster’s fine form has got big clubs interested as Manchester United are linked with a potential move by the Sun.

The England Under-20 international could understandably be tempted by MUFC as his next move, with the Red Devils obviously one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also one with a proven record of promoting and developing youth.

It remains to be seen if Godfrey would realistically go straight into the United first-team if he did join, but the Sun do suggest Eric Bailly will be offloaded to make way for new signings.

Still, they also reference the club’s rumoured interest in bigger names like Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Meanwhile, Tuttomercatoweb have even reported of Man Utd making a bid to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.