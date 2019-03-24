Manchester United dealt injury scare as player in nasty collision on international duty

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt an injury scare over defender Eric Bailly after he was involved in a nasty head collision whilst on international duty with the Ivory Coast.

The 24-year-old has not always been a regular starter for the Red Devils this season after a bit of a dip in form, but the club wouldn’t want to lose him due to having a number of other injury worries at the moment.

It’s not clear how long Bailly might face being out for, but the Manchester Evening News have reported on what sounded like a nasty clash he was involved in.

The centre-back was subbed off as a precaution and fans can be thankful that it wasn’t anything worse as head collisions really can be deadly.

United take on Watford next week in their first game back after the international break, and will hope to have the likes of Bailly back in contention after being really depleted in recent weeks.