Manchester United told they can FINALLY complete priority transfer for just £85m

Manchester United and Manchester City are both being linked with an interest in the transfer of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakia international looks one of Europe’s top centre-backs at the moment, and has long been linked with a move to a bigger club.

And according to Calciomercato, the Manchester giants can sign Skriniar this summer if they meet Inter’s asking price of £85million.

In this market that doesn’t look like a bad price, and one that should be perfectly affordable for clubs like United and City.

By comparison, there’s talk of Kalidou Koulibaly moving for around £130m this summer, or Raphael Varane for around £100m.

Skriniar could easily end up costing more in the near future, so United and City should definitely try their luck with a bid this summer.

The Red Devils have been tracking the 24-year-old for some time now and urgently need a new world class centre-back.