Real Madrid table €75M transfer offer to beat Barcelona to signing of talented wonder-kid

Real Madrid look to be ahead of rivals Barcelona in the race to sign Ajax and Holland wonder-kid Matthijs De Ligt this summer.

De Ligt’s form this season seen him become one of the hottest and most sought-after talents in Europe, with a whole host of Europe’s biggest clubs keen on signing the player.

As per Don Balon, two of these clubs are Real Madrid and Barcelona, who have both recently tabled offers for the 19-year-old Ajax star.

According to the report from the Spanish outlet, Real have tabled an offer of €75M for De Ligt, whilst Barcelona have only offered €70M, figures that would suggest Los Blancos have the upper hand in the race for the player should Barca fail to up their bid in the future.

If Ajax are only concerned with getting as much for De Ligt as they can, it would make sense for the club to accept Real’s offer over Barca’s.

Whatever club manages to sign De Ligt are going to have a huge talent on their hands, as the Dutchman has already shown during his short career thus far that he has what it takes to become one of the world’s best defender’s one day.

The Dutch international’s ability on the ball and want to play out of defence would see him fit in well at either Real or Barca.

All that remains to be seen now is which one of Real or Barca can beat the other to the signing of one of Europe’s hottest talents.