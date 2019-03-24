Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea join Man United in making check over bargain £30m transfer

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly among the latest clubs to show an interest in the potential transfer of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with Manchester United for some time, with the latest being that they’ve even made a big offer worth around £72million for his signature, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

However, it now looks like United face increased competition for Skriniar in a somewhat conflicting report from Team Talk.

They claim Skriniar could be available for as little as £30m, which seems like a major bargain considering it’s less than half what TMW reported he could cost.

Team Talk also link Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham as being prepared to scout the centre-back in action for Slovakia.

It certainly seems likely that a Premier League move lies in store for Skriniar in the near future, but it’s not clear yet from this variety of reports over his future where he could be going or how much he’d cost.

It’s easy to see how Skriniar could be a fine option for any of these clubs, though, with Arsenal and Man Utd perhaps in most obvious need of new signings in defence.

Liverpool, however, could also do with more depth due to Joe Gomez’s injury problems, while Chelsea might soon need to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for players like David Luiz and Gary Cahill.