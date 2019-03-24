According to Mirror Football, Barcelona have first refusal on any of Ajax’s promising young stars since they secured the signing of Frenkie de Jong, it’s also understood that the two clubs considering an affiliation – this wouldn’t come as much of a surprise given the number of stars who have switched Amsterdam for Barcelona in the past.

Check out the goal below:

De Ligt remata de espaldas, pero con la intención de marcar gol. Neuer no se lo esperaba. Gran cabezazo. El centro de Depay fue perfecto, cómo gira el balón. ???? pic.twitter.com/267NXWCzKG — David De las Heras (@David_Heras) March 24, 2019

BUT de De Ligt le fameux joueur pisté par le PSG mais qui finira par signer au FC Barcelone car Antero Henrique met 50 ans à finaliser le deal ! #NEDGERpic.twitter.com/lxUQ1pSO4i — JIMMY ?? (@JimmyLCP) March 24, 2019

The towering header was also De Ligt’s first international goal, this could be a memorable night for the youngster.