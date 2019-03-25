Police investigate horrific abuse aimed at Adam Johnson victim

Police have had to investigate the vile abuse being sent the way of the victim of former Sunderland, Manchester City and England winger Adam Johnson.

The disgraced footballer has just been released from prison after being found guilty of alleged sex with a minor and grooming, and has understandably been the target of a number of headlines.

And according to the Mirror, the girl he abused has now been identified by some online trolls who have been sending nasty messages and threats her way.

The girl was only 15 at the time the whole thing with Johnson kicked off, and it’s certainly unnerving to think she’s still having to deal with traumatic incidents like this as well.

It remains to be seen what will come next for Johnson after his recent release back into society, but one imagines his footballing career is likely to be over for good.

Still, let’s also hope he can clean up his act and that his victim is also given the best possible protection, especially as tensions are likely to be high at the moment.