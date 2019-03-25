Manchester United battling Arsenal for transfer of quality 22-year-old with £30m asking price

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly both keen on the potential transfer of Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen this summer.

According to Calciomercato, the 22-year-old centre-back has a long list of admirers as Sampdoria set an asking price of around £30million to let him go at the end of this season.

As well as Man Utd and Arsenal, Calciomercato link the likes of Tottenham, Juventus and Inter Milan as possible suitors for Andersen, who looks to be up there with among the finest young defenders in Europe at the moment.

A £30m fee for the Danish defender certainly looks a potential bargain, especially as Arsenal don’t look likely to have huge amounts to spend this summer, though a CB would surely be a priority for them.

The Gunners have looked dodgy at the back for most of the season due to Laurent Koscielny missing the start of the campaign and Shkodran Mustafi generally not being good enough.

United, meanwhile, have also been linked with a number of new central defenders ahead of the summer, and Andersen could be a smart option on the cheap to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

At the age of 22, Andersen surely has his best years ahead of him and his value could sky-rocket in the next couple of years if he continues to progress as he has.