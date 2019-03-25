“Southgate putting Chelsea to shame” – surprise England team news sparks predictable reaction from these Blues fans

A number of Chelsea fans are clearly excited at the prospect of seeing Callum Hudson-Odoi get a start for England.

Sky Sports claim the 18-year-old is in line for his first start at senior international level for tonight’s game against Montenegro, despite his lack of regular action for Chelsea.

This certainly reflects quite badly on Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, who has worked with Hudson-Odoi for much longer but shown himself to be a great deal more reluctant than Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate to throw him into his team.

Hudson-Odoi has shone whenever he’s managed to get on the pitch for Chelsea, looking particularly impressive in the Europa League this season.

Still, we haven’t seen as much of him in bigger games in the Premier League, and it’s little surprise that many fans are now hitting out at Sarri as the player prepares for his first England start.

Could this persuade Sarri to change his ways? We’ll see, but for now he’s taking a lot of stick from this lot…

Even Southgate is starting CHO Take notes Sarri — ?? (@ClassyRudiger) March 25, 2019

Callum Hudson-Odoi set to make his first start for England in Montenegro tonight before he’s started a Premier League game for Chelsea. Jadon Sancho injured. Gareth Southgate heaping further shame on Maurizio Sarri’s handling of the 18-year-old. #CFC — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) March 25, 2019

Southgate putting Chelsea to shame — Calum (@CalumHeaney) March 25, 2019

Gareth Southgate has my respect. He's effectively using England to force Chelsea's hand a bit with Callum Hudson-Odoi. Sarri will take notice of his start tonight & he should get mre minutes as a result. — Juleh (@SxrgeBossquets) March 25, 2019

Love Southgate sticking CHO in from the start tonight after Sancho’s injury!

He’s really showing Sarri that, in football, if you’re good enough, then you’re old enough.??? — Lewis (@LRCBTweets) March 25, 2019

Callum Hudson odoi set to start his first game for England, before he has started for Chelsea, Southgate > Sarri, Sarri clearly can’t see his talent @Calteck10 @England — Alfie Childs (@AlfieChilds1) March 25, 2019

https://t.co/HLWvCBJSQb Shows how good Southgate is with youth that he's giving CHO a proper chance before Sarri when England's attack is already comfortably better than Chelsea's.#ENG #CFC — AxAs (@AxAs23) March 25, 2019