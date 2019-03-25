Video: Frenkie de Jong prepares for life at Barcelona by sending a Real Madrid player spinning again

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong looks like he’s going to be one hell of a signing for Barcelona next season.

The young Dutchman shone again in action for the Netherlands last night in their defeat to Germany, with this superb turn below sending Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos spinning.

frenkie de jong is a cheat ? pic.twitter.com/89kgXr9YPf — DON INFORMATION?? (@OfentseMichaelK) March 24, 2019

Remarkably, it’s not that long ago De Jong did this to Kroos’ Madrid team-mates Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior in that famous Champions League win for Ajax at the Bernabeu.

You can see De Jong’s superb skill against Kroos above, and that trick to deceive both Modric and Vinicius below: