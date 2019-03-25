Talks imminent: Liverpool latest club linked with STUNNING £70million transfer

Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with a transfer swoop for Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt, though Barcelona are set for talks over the defender imminently.

The Reds could also do with a top centre-back like De Ligt next season, with Virgil van Dijk doing superbly this season but lacking a regular partner as the likes of Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren have spent a lot of time out injured.

De Ligt, 19, has been linked with a host of top teams in recent months, with Manchester United and Juventus also previously talked up as admirers.

However, it now looks like it might be a battle between Liverpool and Barcelona for his signature, with the latter stepping up efforts to bring him in for around £70million.

This is according to Spanish source Onda Cero, who report that Barca president Josep Bartomeu is set to fly to Holland to thrash out a deal.

If Liverpool want to get this done, they’ll have to be quick about it, or De Ligt could likely follow Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong in swapping the Amsterdam Arena for the Nou Camp this summer.