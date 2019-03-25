Video: Dele Alli does slightly creepy thing to Raheem Sterling while he’s sleeping

Ah the joys of international duty, with Premier League stars able to put their rivalries to one side and stick fingers into sensitive areas while their team-mates are asleep.

Yeah, that’s genuinely what’s going on here as this video below shows Tottenham’s Dele Alli fingering the ear of England colleague Raheem Sterling.

It’s disturbing and hilarious in almost equal measure, and ends with Alli waking Sterling up by pinching his nose.

At least we can safely say morale in the England camp is good…probably…