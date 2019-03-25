Menu

Video: Fabian Schar has life saved by opponent after nasty clash of heads in action for Switzerland

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar received what is being described as life-saving treatment after a nasty clash of heads left him unconscious on the pitch whilst in action for Switzerland.

Georgia player Jemal Tabidze quickly came over and made sure Schar hadn’t swallowed his tongue, according to the Sport Bible, preventing a potentially lethal situation.

Watch the clip above as Schar is instantly knocked out after going up for a header in a battle over the incoming corner kick.

It’s certainly worrying that this kind of thing seems to be happening more and football as a whole is perhaps being a little slow to deal with the severity of such incidents.

Ridiculously, Schar carried on playing after this knock, which seems needlessly risky and foolish.

