Tottenham star speaks out on potential move for Manchester United transfer target

Tottenham left-back Ben Davies has spoken about a potential transfer return for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale at the club.

The Wales international’s Madrid future looks in some doubt at the moment after a difficult couple of seasons in which he’s struggled with both fitness and form.

Still one of the best attacking players on the planet on his day, it’s clear Bale would be welcomed back at Tottenham by Welsh team-mate Davies.

Despite the 29-year-old mainly being linked with Manchester United at the moment by Don Balon in particular, Davies has welcomed the prospect of his international colleague returning to north London.

“He’s come under a bit of flak at Madrid recently, but for Wales he’s always been brilliant,” Davies told reporters, as quoted by Goal.

“I’m always going to say it’s unfair, he is one of the best players in the world, we see it every day in training.

“I’d definitely have him at Tottenham. But I don’t know how likely that is.”

Bale has arguably never looked better than in his last couple of seasons with Spurs, where he lit up the Premier League with some dazzling displays.

That earned him his big move to Real, but it’s just not quite worked out for him in the Spanish capital for a variety of reasons, despite some eye-catching moments and plenty of trophies.

It might be that a return to Tottenham would therefore be personally tempting for the player, though United could really do with an attacking player of his quality out wide after the dire form of Alexis Sanchez.