Hilarious Roy Hodgson transfer gaffe at Liverpool revealed by player he sold by accident

Former Liverpool manager Roy Hodgson sold the wrong player by accident, it has been revealed!

The 71-year-old, who has enjoyed success in recent times with Fulham, West Brom, Crystal Palace and the England national team, had a notably disastrous brief spell at Anfield at the start of the 2010/11 season.

While Hodgson had already earned the reputation for some desperately poor signings in his time with Liverpool, it’s now also been revealed that he sold Alexander Kacaniklic by accident, mistaking him for another player called Alex.

The 27-year-old winger, who has since played for the likes of Fulham, Watford and Nantes, revealed this in an amusing interview, conceding it’s a pretty funny story.

“It was a bit difficult for Liverpool to replace me, but when I was in Fulham and before I signed up, I had a conversation with Roy Hodgson on the phone, where we found out that he had changed the wrong Alex,” he told fotbolskananelen, as translated by Empire of the Kop.

“In his head, he thought he exchanged another Alex for (Paul) Konchesky. But then it was too late. It’s a little funny…

“When he realised he just told me I was welcome back in Liverpool with open arms, but I had to do what I felt. I had already changed my mind and was very excited about coming to Fulham.

“When Roy Hodgson came to the club, it was a little different, a big change. Benitez had been there before and made the club his own with everyone who worked there. When he left and took all his people with him, it became a bit turbulent. Hodgson didn’t look so much at us younger players; he wanted quick results. He wanted Paul from Fulham.”

Hodgson supposedly said Kacaniklic would be welcome back to LFC any time, but obviously it didn’t work out that way anyway.

Still, you can imagine how infuriating that could be for a player looking to make it at a big club and ending up being offloaded in such farcical circumstances!