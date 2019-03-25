Manchester United and Chelsea transfer raids eyed to replace big name at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are reportedly looking at a long list of midfielders to replace Toni Kroos in this summer’s transfer window, among them Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

The French pair are among the finest in the world in their positions, but could prove complicated to prise away from their current clubs this summer, according to Diario Gol.

Although the report states Kroos is a target for Man Utd, they also don’t believe the Red Devils would accept letting Pogba go as part of that particular deal.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are claimed to be unlikely to let Kante go easily due to the likelihood of Eden Hazard also quitting Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu this summer.

From a neutral perspective, it would be great for the Premier League to keep hold of these two world class players, both of whom have been key for their teams in recent seasons.

Kante’s work rate and all-round ability have made him a real favourite even among non-Chelsea fans, while Pogba is a class act who can be among the most entertaining players in the country to watch on his day.

Both would undoubtedly fit the bill as Galactico signings for Real, but it would be a loss for English football if they were to go.