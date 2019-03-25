Real Madrid to launch €280m bid to land Zinedine Zidane’s top transfer target

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer €280m in order to try and prise Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 20-year-old has continued to shine this season, scoring 31 goals and providing 15 assists in just 35 appearances in all competitions.

Having dominated domestically, he also added a World Cup to his trophy collection last summer, and he still has his entire career ahead of him to win many, many more.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that PSG fell short in the Champions League again this season, it could force him to consider his future at club level.

As reported by Tuttosport, via France Football, it’s suggested that Real Madrid will launch a mammoth €280m bid to sign him this summer, with Zinedine Zidane singling him out as his top transfer target to bolster his attack.

Real Madrid have ultimately failed to adequately replace former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo after he left for Juventus last summer, and so signing Mbappe would certainly add plenty of quality in the final third.

Amid a bitterly disappointing campaign in which they have crashed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey and currently sit 12 points adrift of La Liga leaders and rivals Barcelona, it is widely expected that Madrid will be very active in the transfer market this summer.

Based on the report above, that could start with Mbappe, and as noted by AS, one way to help create space in the squad and fund such a move could be to axe Gareth Bale this summer.

Given his injury troubles and problems with form, coupled with the fact that Mbappe is 10 years younger and is arguably set to reach levels that Bale hasn’t, it could prove to be a very expensive but sensible reshuffle if Real Madrid go forward with the touted plans.