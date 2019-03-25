Sergio Aguero’s brother facing serious allegation in Argentina

Sergio Aguero’s brother is reportedly facing allegations of being indirectly linked to an assault on a girl in Buenos Aires.

According to The Sun, a 20-year-old female had consensual sex with a male who she believed was someone else, with police said to have been alerted after she became aware it wasn’t who she thought it was, and they later collected various pieces of evidence.

It’s added that Aguero’s brother, Gaston Alexander del Castillo, left the girl at the house, and so was also arrested while it’s noted that the case is ongoing.

It’s important to stress that these are allegations at this stage and the findings of the case will undoubtedly deliver the right verdict.

For now though, it’s going to be an unwanted and concerning distraction for the Man City star who will hope that his brother’s name is cleared of any wrongdoing.