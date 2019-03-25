Manchester United see odds slashed on clinching major £50m transfer

Manchester United have seen their odds cut from 5/1 to just 7/4 to be the next club of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos as he looks increasingly set for a transfer away.

The Germany international has been one of Europe’s best midfielders for a number of years now, and Ladbrokes are now tipping him to be a decent shout for a summer purchase for Man Utd.

This follows plenty of speculation over his future, with a report from the Sun also suggesting a £50million move to Old Trafford could be on the cards this summer.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It looks as though Kroos may finally jump ships with a mega-money move to Manchester potentially on the cards.”

It makes sense that Kroos could be a target for the Red Devils, who are yet to really replace Michael Carrick, with summer signing Fred proving a bit of a flop, while Nemanja Matic hasn’t had his best season either.

It remains to be seen if United could definitely land Kroos, but if they could the 29-year-old could prove pivotal to turning the club’s fortunes around.

The former Bayern Munich man tends to win big wherever he goes, having won the treble with Bayern in 2013 and the World Cup with Germany in 2014 before picking up three Champions League titles and one La Liga trophy in his time at the Bernabeu.