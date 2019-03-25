Menu

(Photo) Arsenal fan shares SHOCKING view from seat in Tottenham’s new stadium

An Arsenal fan was in attendance for the first game at Tottenham’s new stadium in a youth team game against Southampton.

But it seems some of the work done by Spurs at their new ground is not the best – with this guy tweeting a picture of the view from his seat.

Yep, there’s a massive pole in the way, which can get really annoying as it’s blocking a pretty important area of the pitch.

Given how long Tottenham have waited for their new home, could they not have been extra careful to get details like this right?