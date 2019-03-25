Video: Giroud enters France record books with trademark finish from pinpoint Pavard cross against Iceland

Olivier Giroud has become the third highest goalscorer in the history of French football after netting against Iceland on Monday night.

The Chelsea forward has put Les Bleus 2-0 up on the night, in a Euro 2020 qualifier which has so far been comfortable for Didier Deschamps’ side.

Giroud found the net with a trademark close-range finish from a pinpoint Benjamin Pavard cross in the 68th minute, which has seen him enter the record books for his country.

The 32-year-old striker now has 35 international goals to his name, which is six behind David Trezeguet (41) and sixteen behind France’s all-time record goalscorer Thierry Henry (51).

Check out Giroud’s latest strike for his country below, via Twitter.