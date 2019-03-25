Zinedine Zidane insists Real Madrid seal transfer of in-form Liverpool star

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly insisting on a transfer swoop for Liverpool’s man of the moment Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international has been superb for Liverpool in recent times, eclipsing the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as Jurgen Klopp’s star man up front for most of this season.

According to Marca, this has now led to Zidane stepping up his interest in bringing Mane to Real Madrid, having also tried for him in the past.

It remains to be seen if the Reds could in any way be persuaded to let Mane go after his dazzling form up front this season, but they have been prone to losing their biggest names to Europe’s elite in the past.

In the last decade they’ve seen the likes of Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Raheem Sterling, Fernando Torres and Javier Mascherano poached by big clubs, so keeping Mane from moving to the Bernabeu may not be too simple.

The 26-year-old could be ideal for Los Blancos’ current needs, with the club still in need of a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after his move to Juventus last summer.

With Klopp building an exciting team at Liverpool that looks ever closer to winning a major title, losing a player like Mane now would be a real blow to all the progress they’ve made in the last couple of years.