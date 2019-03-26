Video: “Can’t even hack it in Dubai” – Arsenal ace slammed for costly error leading to Al Nasr goal in friendly

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has been slammed for a poor piece of defending as Al Nasr took a surprise lead in today’s friendly game in Dubai.

The Gunners have spent the international break doing some extra work in the United Arab Emirates, and are now 1-0 down in this friendly match.

Mustafi really could have done better than this after going to ground very quickly to try to block a shot, only for the opponent to fire in a superb effort into the top corner.

Unsurprisingly, this is not going down well with a number of Gooners online this afternoon…

