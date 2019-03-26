Arsenal consider surprise transfer swoop for frustrated Manchester United star

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera as he nears the end of his contract.

The Spaniard has had a fine season with the Red Devils, but his future is in some doubt as he edges ever closer to becoming a free agent.

One imagines a quality performer like Herrera won’t be short of offers, and it seems he could end up staying in the Premier League.

In what would be an even bigger blow for Man Utd, it’s claimed Arsenal are one of the teams who could be ready to pounce for this quality free transfer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Gunners aren’t usually big spenders so a signing like Herrera on a free would no doubt be tempting for them, especially with their needs in midfield.

Aaron Ramsey will be leaving the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, while players like Granit Xhaka have been slightly unconvincing in that area of the pitch, while Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are both fine prospects but still young.

Herrera would surely be a big miss at United, but the Mail claims he’s grown frustrated with the club over how long contract talks have taken to get off the ground.

If Arsenal can capitalise this could be one of the bargain deals of the summer.