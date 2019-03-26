Antoine Griezmann breaks silence over Manchester United transfer links

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has addressed the transfer speculation following him around at the moment as he’s strongly linked with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona.

The France international often has to deal with such rumours, with the player himself filming a mini-documentary last summer explaining his decision to stay at Atletico Madrid.

Now the speculation is back, with Sport recently claiming Man Utd were leading the chase to sign Griezmann, while Marca fuel the talk by explaining that his release clause drops to £103million in June.

It’s clear an attacking player seems a priority for the Red Devils ahead of next season, with the Mirror among the numerous sources linking them with Jadon Sancho as well, with any of these players sure to be an upgrade on the under-performing Alexis Sanchez.

Still, Griezmann was in no mood to delve too deep into the prospect of a move away from Atletico, telling reporters he was simply a bit fed up of having to talk about it all the time.

‘I’m already used to it and a little bit fed up,’ Griezmann told Univision, as translated by the Metro. ‘Every year it’s the same so I’m used to it.’

One of the latest rumours involving the 28-year-old has come from Don Balon, who report today that Barcelona may perhaps cool their interest as Lionel Messi doesn’t want the player, though this could pave the way for him to move to Real Madrid.

United fans will surely hope they can end up persuading him, however – if and when he feels like talking about a transfer, that is.