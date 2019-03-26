PSG line up major transfer to keep Neymar happy – and here’s what it means for Man United and Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eyeing up a transfer raid on Barcelona again – this time for Neymar’s fellow Brazilian and friend Philippe Coutinho.

According to Diario Gol, PSG are eager to do what they can to keep Neymar at the Parc des Princes as they focus on him over Kylian Mbappe, whose future has also come into some doubt.

This is a blow for Chelsea, however, as they’ve also been linked with Coutinho in recent times in another report by Diario Gol suggesting he could be the Blues’ preferred replacement for Eden Hazard.

As noted by HLN and others, the Belgium international’s future is a real worry for Chelsea at the moment as Real Madrid try to bring him to the Bernabeu this summer.

In what could be a major transfer merry-go-round, Diario Gol also tip Coutinho’s potential move to PSG to have an effect on Manchester United, who may then be better placed to sign Antoine Griezmann if he’s not on his way to the French capital.

Sport have recently claimed Man Utd are leading the chase for Griezmann, and they could certainly do without a big and wealthy club like PSG getting involved.

That said, Coutinho has also been linked with United, with Don Balon claiming he could be offered to the club in a swap deal involving Paul Pogba.

So that’s Neymar, Coutinho, Griezmann, Mbappe, Hazard and Pogba all potentially on the move this summer, with their futures possibly all dependent on each other – this should be interesting.