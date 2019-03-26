Cristiano Ronaldo injury update as Juventus release statement on superstar

Juventus have released a statement with the latest update on Cristiano Ronaldo after he sustained an injury while playing for Portugal on Monday night.

The 34-year-old lasted just 30 minutes in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Serbia, as while sprinting after the ball he pulled up and immediately signalled to the bench to be replaced.

Having been seen gesturing towards and holding his hamstring, it raised immediate concerns over how long the Portuguese superstar could be sidelined for, particularly with the Champions League set to return in just over two weeks time.

Ronaldo has been in stunning form this season, scoring 24 goals and providing 12 assists in 36 games to emerge as Juve’s talisman in their pursuit of major trophies this year.

As per the club’s statement, they have allayed fears over the problem by suggesting that after further tests in Portugal, Ronaldo has a “minor injury to his right thigh”.

That would suggest that it isn’t a serious setback, and that he may well spend a limited time on the sidelines with a view of returning to face Ajax in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with the first leg taking place in Amsterdam on April 10.

Nevertheless, it raises doubts over his ability to face Empoli this weekend, while the Turin giants take on Cagliari and AC Milan prior to their European commitments.

In turn, it could make sense to rest their star forward until then to ensure that he makes a full recovery with no risk of aggravating the problem, with coach Massimiliano Allegri’s side currently boasting a 15-point lead over nearest rivals Napoli.

However, Ronaldo was rested for the game against Genoa prior to the international break, and while it didn’t help prevent his injury, it also resulted in Juve’s first league defeat of the campaign.