Solskjaer told that former Manchester United star wants SHOCK Old Trafford return

Manchester United could be in with a strong chance of re-signing Lyon winger Memphis Depay after only selling him a couple of years ago.

The Netherlands international flopped in his first spell in the Premier League, but it’s common knowledge that the Red Devils have a buy-back clause option with the player.

And now, Arsenal legend Robert Pires has sent something of an intriguing message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – Depay wants another go at United.

Pires told Bwin: ” I think Depay wants to come back to the Premier League and he feels he has unfinished business in England.

“It didn’t work out for him at Manchester United and Depay is a very proud player. He perhaps feels he wasn’t given a chance to perform and earn the right to stay longer considering he was so young and showed glimpses of undoubted potential.

“Depay might want to return to Manchester United or he might be motivated to prove them wrong by performing for one of their rivals in the Premier League.”

Memphis Depay transfer as alternative to Jadon Sancho?

An attacking player of Depay’s type is certainly on the agenda for United this summer after strong links with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

However, re-signing their former wide-man could prove a great deal cheaper, and, as Pires says, the 25-year-old has a point to prove at Old Trafford.

It will be intriguing to see if this message reaches Solskjaer and others at MUFC, with Depay undoubtedly looking improved and like a tempting option for the club if he really does want to come back.