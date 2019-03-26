Ex-England star’s father CHARGED for the rape and sexual abuse of four children

The dad of a former England footballing legend has reportedly been charged with the sexual abuse and rape of four children.

According to The Sun, the man in question pleaded not guilty to nine counts of sexual abuse during a court hearing earlier in March.

It is alleged by prosecutors that the pensioner carried out his attacks on two girls under the age of 13 and another two under the age of 16 during the 1970s and ’80s.

The man is scheduled to face trial in August and if found guilty he faces life behind bars. The Three Lions star’s father denies the allegations against him vehemently – as per The Sun – stating: “It never happened.”

He has been brought up on four counts of rape, three indecent assaults, one count of buggery and one attempted rape, while also being indicted for indecently assaulting the same child at least ten times.

One of the alleged victims in this case has claimed that she was raped “on at least ten separate occasions” before her 16th birthday during the 1970s.

The accused man was granted bail after appearing in court earlier in the year.

As The Sun reports, a Police spokesman gave a statement to the Daily Mirror confirming the charges issued against the dad of the ex-England footballer, declaring: “Four of those charges relate to offences committed when the victims were under 16.

“He was also charged with the attempted rape of one of those three female victims, and the indecent assault of a fourth female when she was under 16.

“The alleged offences were committed in the 1970s and 1980s.”

Caught Offside will bring you more on this story as it develops.