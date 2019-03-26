Great news for Pep Guardiola as Man City quartet hand him major injury boost

After suggestions at the start of the week that Man City could be handed a massive injury boost, a key quartet are said to have returned to training on Monday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a huge couple of months coming up, as they continue to battle for the Premier League title, the Champions League and FA Cup to complete a historic quadruple.

In order to do that, the Spanish tactician will need a full squad at his disposal to have the quality depth needed to compete on multiple fronts after such a gruelling season.

With that in mind, they will be delighted this week as Sky Sports note that Kevin De Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho and John Stones all trained on Monday and have been tipped to be in contention to face Fulham this weekend.

Further, it’s added that Aymeric Laporte took part in the session too having struggled with his own injury issue in recent weeks and so it would appear as though Man City are set to get a very timely boost.

The reigning Premier League champions sit two points adrift of leaders Liverpool, but have an all-important game in hand while their title rivals face a difficult task against Tottenham on Sunday.

In turn, Guardiola will be hoping for the title race to swing in their favour, while they face Spurs in the quarter-finals of the Champions League which promises to be a thrilling and fascinating tie.

Elsewhere, they’ll hope to get past Brighton to make it to the FA Cup final, as many are tipping them to have a great chance of winning all three trophies.

The argument in favour of that happening will only be strengthened by this latest injury report, as the return of such important individuals will only boost belief and morale within the squad moving forward.