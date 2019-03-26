Great news for Solskjaer: Eight Man Utd players tipped to provide injury boost

Man Utd are back in action on Saturday when they host Watford at Old Trafford, and interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly set for a major boost on the injury front.

Having won 14 of his 19 games in charge since replacing Jose Mourinho in December, the Norwegian tactician has done a stellar job thus far to get the Red Devils back in contention for the objectives.

SEE MORE: Solskjaer ruling out Pogba sale and wants these three signings to build around the Manchester United star

They stuttered prior to the international break after defeats to Arsenal and Wolves, but they sit just two points adrift of fourth spot in the Premier League table while they will also hope to upset the odds against Barcelona in the Champions League.

In order to enjoy a successful end to the campaign, Solskjaer needs a full squad at his disposal to give him options and to have cover in case of injuries.

According to The Mirror, he’s going to get just that as it’s claimed that up to eight players will return to the fold this weekend, having struggled with knocks and niggles in recent weeks.

Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial are all set to feature despite being troubled over the break with respective issues, while Romelu Lukaku, Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are all tipped to get the green light to return too.

It’s added that Lukaku could perhaps struggle to fully recover in time for this weekend, but with eight league games to go, having him offer another option in the coming weeks if his recovery is going well will be a boost in itself for Man Utd.

It promises to be a battle to secure a place at Europe’s top table for next season, but having excelled with a full squad available for selection when he initially took charge, Solskjaer will be hoping to rediscover that momentum and form.