Video: Wonderkid scores first goal for Arsenal with superb pressing and composed finish

Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules might not the the biggest name at the club right now, but he’s just scored his first goal for the senior side.

The Gunners are taking on Al Nasr in a friendly in Dubai today, with Carl Jenkinson and Alexandre Lacazette also on the score sheet in this warm-up game over the international break.

John-Jules has certainly made the most of the opportunity, pressing well to force the defensive error before finishing with great composure here.

This goal made it 3-1 to Arsenal after they’d initially gone behind.