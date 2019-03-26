Video: Alexandre Lacazette fires Arsenal in front after insane Mesut Ozil assist

Arsenal have gone 2-1 up in their friendly against Al Nasr today in Dubai thanks to a flowing team move finished off by Alexandre Lacazette.

Watch the goal video below as the Frenchman finishes superbly with a powerful left-footed effort after being played in by Mesut Ozil.

The German playmaker back-heels the ball right into Lacazette’s path in that way that only he can, leading to a classic Arsenal team goal.

Despite going behind early on, Unai Emery will surely be pretty pleased with what he’s seeing from his players in this friendly to keep them fresh over the international break.