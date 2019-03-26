Talks underway: Manchester United negotiating with agent to BEAT Chelsea to goal machine signing

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a transfer swoop for PSV forward Hirving Lozano ahead of the summer.

Reports claim the Red Devils have initiated contact with super-agent Mino Raiola over getting the signing done, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of a quality signing in attack this summer.

Lozano has shown huge promise in the Eredivisie and with the Mexican national team, and seems ready for a big move this summer as plenty of top sides show an interest.

The 23-year-old has recently been linked as a target for Chelsea, and while that was before they signed Gonzalo Higuain, the Argentine’s poor form since his loan move to Stamford Bridge means Lozano likely remains on their radar.

Whoever wins the race for this man’s signature will undoubtedly be a big winner, with Lozano looking one of the best talents currently playing outside Europe’s big five leagues.

The Mexico international has 38 goals in 68 appearances for PSV, and already has 35 caps for his national side despite his young age.