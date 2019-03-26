Manchester United open talks over promising Real Madrid swap deal, with both players keen on respective transfers

Manchester United have reportedly told Real Madrid they’re prepared to do business over selling Paul Pogba, but want the transfer of Gareth Bale in return.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils are not keen on an opening proposal from Los Blancos, which is a cash-plus-player offer for Pogba with James Rodriguez the player lined up to make his way to Old Trafford.

Don Balon claim United have proposed trying to do a deal for Bale instead, with the Wales international said to be keen on making the move to MUFC.

On top of that, the report claims Pogba wants to join Real Madrid, so early signs of this exchange taking place look promising.

While the France international would undoubtedly be a big loss for Man Utd, they could also really do with a top attacking player like Bale to replace the struggling Alexis Sanchez.

Pogba, meanwhile, could be replaceable after generally struggling for most of his career in the Premier League, even if he’s really picked up lately.

Fans will no doubt hope the club can keep hold of the 26-year-old, but Marca claim he’s after a new challenge and there may not be much sense in keeping an unhappy player.

While United should not rush into accepting the Rodriguez offer, one involving Bale could end up being worthwhile, even if it’s a gamble for the PL giants.