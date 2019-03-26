Bid made: Manchester United offered £43m-plus-player deal for Paul Pogba transfer

Manchester United have reportedly received a bid from Real Madrid for the transfer of Paul Pogba.

Zinedine Zidane is said to be eager to bring Pogba in at the Bernabeu, with club president Florentino Perez trying an offer of around £43million plus James Rodriguez, according to Don Balon.

This seems unlikely to be enough to get United interested, with £43m certainly not a huge amount in today’s market, while Rodriguez has also not been the most convincing performer in recent times.

In fact, it makes sense that Real might be keen to get the Colombia international off their books this summer, following a rather unmemorable two-year loan stint at Bayern Munich.

United may well have been keen to gamble on Rodriguez at some point in the past, and could perhaps even find a place for him in their side now, but surely not in a deal like this one.

That said, it remains to be seen how much sense there is in clinging on to Pogba as AS report the France international is keen to leave for a new challenge.

They report the 26-year-old wants a move to Spain or Italy and has rejected a new contract with MUFC as his agent tries to get him a move away from Old Trafford.