Man Utd starlet set to be shipped out on loan again next season to Championship giants

Man Utd will reportedly loan Axel Tuanzebe back to Aston Villa for another season next year, despite struggling with an injury this season.

The 21-year-old initially joined Villa on loan in 2017, and has gone on to make 26 appearances for the club as they continue to chase promotion to the Premier League.

Boss Dean Smith has gone with a centre-half pairing of Tyrone Mings and Kortney Hause in recent weeks as they’ve rattled off four consecutive wins to put themselves back in playoff contention, while Tuanzebe has been out with a foot injury since December.

Despite that, The Sun report that United will happily allow him to extend his stay at Villa Park, regardless of whether or not they finally secure promotion this season, as they’re said to be pleased with his progress for the Championship giants.

Given the fierce competition for places at Man Utd, it’s unlikely that the talented youngster would have much of a chance of playing regularly at Old Trafford, and so extending his stay at Villa is surely the most sensible decision for his own career too.

With the likes of Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly ahead of him in the pecking order to play in defence, it’s difficult to see how he would make a dent in the side even if interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown an openness to involve players from the academy this season.

Nevertheless, similarly to everyone else at Villa, he will be desperate to test himself at the highest level, and he’ll hope to play a key role if called upon in the coming weeks to help Smith’s side secure a return to the top flight and ultimately stay there next season.