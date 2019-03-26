Arsenal ‘among the frontrunners’ to pull off surprise transfer following shift in odds

Arsenal are among the main contenders to seal the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera this summer, just behind Paris Saint-Germain.

That’s according to info given to us by bookmakers Ladbrokes, who report a shift in odds on Herrera’s potential next club as he nears the end of his Man Utd contract.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Herrera may well be leaving United in the summer, but that’s not to say he won’t stay in the Premier League with Arsenal emerging among the frontrunners for his signature.”

While this would be something of a surprise move given Herrera’s strong connection to United and the strong rivalry between themselves and the Gunners, it has already been talked up as a possibility by the Daily Mail.

The Spaniard could be a quality signing on a free transfer, though the Sun have previously claimed PSG are also in for him ahead of the summer.

It remains to be seen how this one might pan out, but PSG would probably be the more tempting move for most players, both in terms of the money likely to be on offer, as well as the opportunity for silverware.

With that in mind, it’s unsurprising Ladbrokes still have the Ligue 1 giants as favourites, though Arsenal’s odds have shifted from 5/1 to just 7/4…

Ander Herrera Next Club (Ladbrokes)

PSG – 5/4

Arsenal – 7/4

Atletico Madrid – 5/1

Athletic Bilbao – 6/1