Manchester United make approach over €40m transfer but face one major obstacle

Manchester United have reportedly been one of the teams to ‘knock on the door’ of Roma defender Kostas Manolas over a summer transfer.

The Greece international has shone in Serie A and looks capable of playing for most top clubs around Europe, and Don Balon claim Man Utd are one of the sides pursuing him.

However, the Spanish outlet also suggests one big obstacle in the battle to bring Manolas to Old Trafford would be that Atletico Madrid are also interested, and the player’s personal preference would be for a move to La Liga.

It remains to be seen if United can persuade the 27-year-old to choose them instead, but while they are the club with the bigger history and perhaps bigger chance of winning a major trophy, sometimes players’ personal lives can be a major factor too.

It’s understandable that Manolas may prefer sunny Spain over rainy Manchester, so MUFC may have to opt for other defensive targets this summer.

The Independent have also linked the Red Devils with big names like Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar to tighten up their defence.