Real Madrid rival Manchester United for £63m transfer as alternative to Chelsea star

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a transfer swoop for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as an alternative to Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

The France international has been a top performer in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season, and Don Balon now claim he’s on Real Madrid’s radar.

This follows other transfer speculation involving Ndombele, with Calciomercato recently claiming Manchester United were chasing him in a deal likely to cost around £63million.

However, if Real cannot sign Kante from Chelsea, it makes sense that the 22-year-old might now become a priority of theirs.

Don Balon suggest Chelsea’s likely transfer ban could hit Madrid’s plans to raid them for the former Leicester City midfielder, but Ndombele could offer something similar in the middle, along with the bonus of more of a threat going forward.

A well-rounded, hard-working and creative player, Ndombele truly looks an elite midfield star in the making who could likely get into the first XI of most clubs in the world right now.

It would be a blow for United to miss out, with an upgrade on Nemanja Matic and Fred surely needed, while Ander Herrera is linked with Arsenal by the Mail.