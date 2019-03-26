Barcelona rival Chelsea for transfer of £80m-rated Everton star as Manchester United raid unlikely

Barcelona are reportedly considering a number of options to strengthen their attack in the summer transfer window, among those Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Everton’s Richarlison.

Mundo Deportivo have reported on Barca’s interest in Rashford, with the source claiming the in-form England international is a target being considered as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

However, it may be that Rashford is not actually seen as that realistic an option, with ESPN claiming the Catalan giants are merely keeping an eye on his contract situation but not preparing a move.

That report also states they also hold an interest in Everton starlet Richarlison, with the Brazilian impressing in his brief time in the Premier League.

It wasn’t that long ago Richarlison was also linked as a target for Chelsea and expected to cost as much as £80million, according to a report from the Daily Star last month.

The 21-year-old is clearly a big talent who could succeed at a top club, and he’d make sense for Chelsea as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard, who has been linked with Real Madrid by HLN and others.