Video: Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos practises hilarious new celebration in training

Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos has a new celebration lined up for the next time he scores, and we’re genuinely cracking up watching it!

Watch the video below as Ramos hits in a well-taken free-kick in Spain training, before raising his claws and meowing like a cat with a team-mate.

Sergio Ramos’s new goal celebration is quite something ?#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/fJ8Lcpg5W4 — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) March 26, 2019

It’s all the funnier for hearing the way Ramos meows, which probably wouldn’t be audible in a real match situation.

Still, we cannot wait for him to bring this one out in a game!