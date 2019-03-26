Menu

Video: Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos practises hilarious new celebration in training

Liverpool FC
Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos has a new celebration lined up for the next time he scores, and we’re genuinely cracking up watching it!

Watch the video below as Ramos hits in a well-taken free-kick in Spain training, before raising his claws and meowing like a cat with a team-mate.

It’s all the funnier for hearing the way Ramos meows, which probably wouldn’t be audible in a real match situation.

Still, we cannot wait for him to bring this one out in a game!

