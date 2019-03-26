Announcement close: Manchester United set to confirm big news in coming days

Manchester United should reportedly announce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new full time manager some time this week, according to latest speculation.

The Norwegian tactician has been a big hit since replacing Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford back in December, when he came in initially as interim manager until the end of the season.

Still, despite a host of big names having previously been linked with the Man Utd job, it now looks like Solskjaer has earned himself the chance to stay on a permanent basis.

And, according to the Daily Mail, that could now be made official soon as the club look set to confirm the news in the coming days.

United fans will no doubt be excited by this news, with Solskjaer winning 14 out of 19 of his games in charge, including a memorable 3-1 away win at Paris Saint-Germain.

Should Solskjaer get the Man Utd job permanently? Yes, he's perfect for United!

No, too risky

Let's wait and see how he does first... View Results Loading ... Loading ...

The Red Devils also look serious contenders to finish in the top four again, despite that looking so unlikely after their poor start to the season under Mourinho.

Most satisfyingly, perhaps, is Solskjaer’s ability to get the best out of players who’d previously under-achieved, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford really improving under the 46-year-old.