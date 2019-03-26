Arsenal and Tottenham set for potential battle over in-form Argentine who’s available for transfer

Arsenal and Tottenham could be set to battle it out for the transfer of in-form Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico this summer.

The 26-year-old has shone in the Eredivisie and the Champions League this season, and looks like he could be a quality addition for most top clubs around Europe.

The latest on Tagliafico’s future is that Tottenham are considering making an offer as the Argentine is made available by Ajax, according to the Sun.

Their report also makes reference to interest from Arsenal, with the Gunners and Atletico Madrid recently linked as the player’s two main suitors by the Daily Mail.

It makes sense that Arsenal could see Tagliafico as an upgrade on both Sead Kolasinac and the ageing Nacho Monreal, while Tottenham could perhaps also do with someone to become clear first choice in that position.

Mauricio Pochettino has tended to rotate between Danny Rose and Ben Davies on the left-hand side, and has even used Jan Vertonghen out of position there on occasion.

Tagliafico looks like he could add something to either squad and seems like he’s ready for a move to a more competitive league.