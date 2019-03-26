TWO more Man Utd stars back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for permanent job

After Paul Pogba publicly backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the permanent Man Utd job last week, two of his teammates have since followed suit.

The Norwegian tactician has guided the Red Devils to 14 wins in his 19 games in charge since replacing Jose Mourinho in December.

SEE MORE: Man Utd starlet set to be shipped out on loan again next season to Championship giants

That has reignited their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League, while they’ve reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League and were left disappointed after being knocked out of the FA Cup at the same stage.

Nevertheless, there has certainly been more positive work done by Solskjaer than negative since he stepped in, and that has led to strong calls and significant speculation that he will land the job on a permanent basis this summer.

After Pogba and others have also suggested that he’s the right man for the job in the long term, it appears as though both Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof agree.

“I think he is a great manager,” Matic said, as per ESPN. “But you have to say also that with Mike, Michael and Kieran, they work very well together. They work as a team. It is not only Ole.

“There are people behind him who help us. I will be happy if he stays, and I hope he will.”

Lindelof added: “If he gets the job, I will be pleased,” as per Sky Sports.

“It’s not my job to decide in the end, but, of course, I’m very happy with the things that he has done since he’s arrived. I have nothing bad to say about him.

“He’s a legend of the club, so he knows everything about being here as a player, so when he speaks to you, you always listen. He knows what he’s talking about because he has been through it all. That’s also a very good thing to have.”

Time will tell if the Man Utd hierarchy agree with their opinions, but on the basis of what Solskjaer has achieved since getting the job, it has to be said that he has certainly ticked plenty of the right boxes to make a strong argument in his favour.