Arsenal have reportedly launched a £5m bid for a highly-rated Brazilian wonderkid that previously went on trial with Manchester United.

According to Mirror Football via Fox Sports Brasil, Arsenal are have made an offer for 17-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli, the teenager plays for Brazilian side Ituano – a fourth division side in Brazil. The side are currently playing in the Paulista A1 Championship – this is the top-flight league in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.

The youngster has already scored six goals in just 14 appearances this season. Martinelli had a trial with Manchester United two years ago.

Take a look at what the youngster is capable of below:

?| A quick look at Gabriel Martinelli, a future Gunner apparently!????? pic.twitter.com/zz7ucdROvB — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) March 27, 2019

The report also states that Barcelona are interested in the youngster as well as Championship sides Leeds and Middlesborough. Middlesborough will no doubt have the inside track on Martinelli as their former player, Juninho Paulista – is the president of the club.

There is also interest from some of Brazil’s biggest clubs with Palmeiras, Corinthians and Flamengo also holding an interest in the attacker.

Some of Arsenal’s young players have flourished in the last year, the versatile Ainsley Maitland-Niles has become a first-team regular recently and Rob Holding made the centre-back spot his own at the start of this season before his devastating injury.