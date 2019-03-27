Unai Emery plans five-man Arsenal clear-out, including transfers to get two high earners off the wage bill

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly planning some potentially controversial sales for the summer transfer window as the club seek to raise funds for new signings.

The Gunners don’t enjoy the kinds of riches available to their big six rivals, so could be set to offload big names like Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the end of this season, according to the Daily Mirror.

It could certainly be useful to get Ozil off the wage bill, though many fans will surely be concerned about Emery letting a potentially world class talent go.

Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, makes sense as a player who could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium after a lack of impact since joining from Manchester United last season.

Elsewhere, the Mirror claim Arsenal will also look to offload Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Mohamed Elneny.

On top of that, the report also suggests on-loan Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez is unlikely to make his transfer to AFC a permanent one.

It looks like it will be all change for Arsenal this summer, but that looks a necessary step for Emery as he bids to put his own stamp on this dysfunctional squad he inherited from Arsene Wenger.