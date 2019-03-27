Chapecoense plane crash survivor Rafael Henzel dies of heart attack aged 45

One of the survivors of the tragic Chapecoense plane crash in 2016 has just died from a heart attack at the age of just 45.
Radio journalist Rafael Henzel has tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack whilst playing football, just three years after he was one of only six survivors of the plane crash involving Brazilian club Chapecoense.
MORE: Former Liverpool star stopped by police after DANGEROUS crime
Henzel was clearly well liked and respected by Chapecoense, with the club paying tribute to him in a statement following his death.
Their statement read:
“Throughout his brilliant career, Rafael told the story of Chapecoense.
“He was a symbol of the club’s reconstruction and he will always be remembered in the green and white pages of this institution.”