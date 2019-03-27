Chapecoense plane crash survivor Rafael Henzel dies of heart attack aged 45

One of the survivors of the tragic Chapecoense plane crash in 2016 has just died from a heart attack at the age of just 45.

Radio journalist Rafael Henzel has tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack whilst playing football, just three years after he was one of only six survivors of the plane crash involving Brazilian club Chapecoense.

Henzel was clearly well liked and respected by Chapecoense, with the club paying tribute to him in a statement following his death.

Their statement read:

“Throughout his brilliant career, Rafael told the story of Chapecoense.

“He was a symbol of the club’s reconstruction and he will always be remembered in the green and white pages of this institution.”